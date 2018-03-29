Japan's Kazuki Kitamura to Co-Star in HBO Asia Horror Series 'Folklore'

Malaysian actor Bront Palarae ('Halfworlds') will also play a lead role in the original anthology series, which is set in various countries across Asia.

Japanese actor Kazuki Kitamura is set to star in HBO Asia's forthcoming original horror anthology Folklore.

A six-part hour-long series set in various locations across Asia, Folklore has already begun principle photography and is targeting a premiere later this year on HBO Asia's TV and digital platforms.

Joining Kitamura in the cast is Malaysian actor Bront Palarae, co-star of the earlier HBO Asia original Halfworlds.

Folklore was created by leading Singaporean filmmaker Eric Khoo. Each episode of the anthology will explore a different ghost story or horror tradition from a different Asian country, "exploring societal dysfunctions in a manner that is specific to the country but possessing themes that will resonate across the continent," according to HBO.

Each episode also will be directed by an established filmmaker originating from the country featured in that segment. The participating directors are Joko Anwar (Indonesia), Takumi Saito (Japan), Lee Sang-Woo (Korea), Ho Yuhang (Malaysia), Eric Khoo (Singapore) and Pen-Ek Ratanaruang (Thailand). The individual stories will be filmed in the local language of the country in which they are set.

"Folklore was created to embrace the rich culture and history that Asia has to offer," said Jonathan Spink, CEO of HBO Asia. "We’re looking forward to telling these treasured myths and stories from Asia to audiences in the region and the rest of the world."

The Japan episode is directed by Saito (Blank 13, Ramen Teh). Kitamura is best known internationally for his performances in Kill Bill Vol. 1 & 2 and Godzilla: Final Wars.

Folklore is produced in partnership with Singapore's Info-Communications Media Development Authority (IMDA) as part of a two-and-a-half-year collaboration to develop the drama production capabilities of Singapore’s entertainment industry.