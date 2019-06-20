Japan's Wowow Revamps Management Team

The premium cable network has brought in new executives from other entertainment companies and promoted internally.

Japan's Wowow pay TV network has revamped its senior management, adding five new members to its board, three from outside and two from within the company, it announced Thursday.

Hideki Tashiro, formerly of Tokyo Broadcasting System (TBS) Television —with which Wowow has collaborated on drama series— joins Wowow to head up programming and production at the broadcaster. Masahiko Mizuguchi moves from Fuji TV subsidiary Pony Canyon to take over business and entertainment development at Wowow. Meanwhile, Kenji Noshi is joining the company from regional network Shizuoka Daiichi Television (part of Nippon TV) to manage the engineering, information and communication technology divisions at Wowow.

Internally, the company has promoted Junichi Onoue to oversee investor relations, finance and accounting, and strategy integration; and Hitoshi Yamamoto, to manage human resources and general affairs.

The appointments were confirmed at Wowow's 35th annual shareholders' meeting in Tokyo on Thursday.

Wowow is Japan's biggest pay TV network with around 2.9 million subscribers. It has enjoyed 13 years of consecutive subscriber growth, despite increased competition from domestic and global streaming platforms in recent years.

The network's three channels broadcast sports, live music, original content and imported dramas, including The Good Wife, Lethal Weapon and The Good Doctor.

Wowow stock closed up 2.2 percent on Thursday at ￥2,660 ($24.70), but is down 23 percent over the last 12 months.