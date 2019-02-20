Behind-the Scenes With Jared Leto, 'Free Solo's' Alex Honnold and Co-Director Jimmy Chin on a Rock Climb in L.A.

Leto teamed up with Oscar-nominated co-director Chin of climbing documentary 'Free Solo' along with the film's subject for a day of climbing.

"Jared loves climbing," Free Solo co-director Jimmy Chin told The Hollywood Reporter of Oscar-winning actor Jared Leto (Dallas Buyers Club). "We all love climbing, so it's pretty easy."

Leto and pro-climber Alex Honnold, whose historical free solo climb of Yosemite National Park's famed El Capitan wall is the subject of Free Solo, have struck up a recent friendship and climb together regularly. The group was joined by The Hollywood Reporter along for a day of climbing at Sender One climbing gym in Los Angeles.

Chin, who is married to Free Solo co-director Elizabeth Chai Vasarhelyi (the husband and wife directing team met during the making of Meru, the documentary which also put their work on the map), demonstrated some technical terms heard in the film such as "jug up."

"Once you've rigged the ropes and you get up there, you have to coil them up and sling them off of your harness," Chin said as he explained a technique he uses to get a shoot photography while climbing. "It's actually a pretty good simulation of what we're doing on El Cap when we were shooting with Alex."

Chin shot the photos for the story during the climb, which left Leto winded saying, "Who knew that modeling and rock climbing together were this brutal sport?"

"Imagine doing that stuff on El Cap, just hanging, taking pictures," Hollond replied.

Free Solo, starring Alex Honnold and directed by Elizabeth Chai Vasarhelyi and Jimmy Chin is nominated for best feature documentary at this year's Academy Awards. It recently wont the BAFTA for best documentary.