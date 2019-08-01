Jared Leto in Talks to Join Denzel Washington in 'The Little Things'

He would be playing the serial killer that Washington's burned-out cop is trying to track down.

Jared Leto is in talks for crime thriller The Little Things, joining stars Denzel Washington and Rami Malek.

The story follows Deke (Washington), a burned-out but gifted Kern County deputy sheriff who teams with a crack Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department detective, Baxter (Malek), to capture a serial killer.

Leto would be playing the serial killer.

The Blind Side filmmaker John Lee Hancock will write and direct the movie for Warner Bros.

Leto, who earned an Oscar for his role in Dallas Buyers Club, most recently wrapped filming on Sony's Morbius. He is repped by WME and Untitled.