Jared Padalecki Arrested on Suspicion of Assault

The 'Supernatural' star was taken into custody around 2 a.m. after officers were called to a bar in Austin, Texas.

Jared Padalecki was arrested Sunday after he allegedly assaulted a bar employee in Austin, Texas.

The Supernatural star was taken into custody around 2 a.m. after officers were called to a bar named Stereotype, where Padalecki allegedly got into a verbal and then physical fight, according to Austin's local KVUE news. He was also allegedly intoxicated.

According to the Austin Police Department report, cited by the news station, Padalecki allegedly punched the general manager of the bar as he was being led outside after an alleged verbal altercation with patrons occurred inside.

The actor declined to speak with police once officers arrived and was arrested, according to the report as cited by KUVE.

Padalecki faces two counts of assault.

Austin police did not respond to a request for more information.