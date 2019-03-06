Jason Aldean to Receive Artist of the Decade Award at 54th Academy of Country Music Awards

The country superstar becomes only the sixth artist to earn the honor.

Three-time reigning entertainer of the year Jason Aldean will receive the ACM Dick Clark Artist of the Decade Award at the 54th Academy of Country Music Awards on April 7 at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas.

Aldean, who will perform at the show, becomes the sixth artist to receive the award, following Marty Robbins (1969), Loretta Lynn (1979), Alabama (1988), Garth Brooks (1998) and George Strait (2008). The award, which honors an outstanding artist who has dominated country music over the decade, was renamed the ACM Dick Clark Artist of the Decade Award after Clark died in 2012, in recognition of his many years as the ACM Awards producer and early host.

"This is probably one of the coolest awards I’ve ever been given," Aldean says in a statement. "My heroes are on this list, something I can’t really even wrap my head around being part of. But, man, I’m proud to be getting it -- it’s for everyone who stuck with us and supported us through the years.”

Aldean, the reigning ACM entertainer of the year, is only the second country act, following Rascal Flatts, to score four consecutive chart-toppers on the all-genre Billboard 200 albums chart. He's charted 16 No. 1s on Billboard's Country Airplay chart and sold more than 18 million albums, according to his label, Broken Bow Records. He routinely sells out stadiums and had sold more than 10 million concert tickets. His Ride All Night Tour kicks off May 3.

The Academy’s special awards committee deliberates the candidates for Artist of the Decade before selecting one name to put forth before the Academy board. For the first time this year, managers, labels and artists were able to submit names of potential contenders.

“On behalf of our special awards committee, our board of directors and Academy staff, we extend our congratulations to Jason and his entire team on this landmark career achievement,” said Pete Fisher, CEO of the Academy of Country Music. “We look forward to celebrating Jason’s remarkable career at our 54th annual awards in Las Vegas.”

The awards telecast, hosted by Reba McEntire, honors artists for their achievements in 2018. Dan + Shay’s Dan Smyers leads all artists with 10 nominations, followed by Chris Stapleton and Dan + Shay’s Shay Mooney with six. The show airs live at 8 p.m. ET on CBS.

This story first appeared on Billboard.com.