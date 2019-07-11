Jason Alexander Joins Cast of 'Faith Based'

He will play the "eccentric head of a weight loss tea pyramid scheme" in the Christian film industry satire.

Jason Alexander has joined the cast of Christian film industry satire Faith Based from director Vincent Masciale and writer Luke Barnett.

The movie is currently filming in Los Angeles. It follows two friends (Funny or Die regulars Barnett and Tanner Thomason) who come to the realization that all "faith based" films are "extremely profitable and set out on a mission to make one of their own."

Alexander, best known for playing George Costanza on Seinfeld, will play Nicky Steele, "the eccentric head of a weight loss tea pyramid scheme and hero to Barnett’s character."

Alexander joins an ensemble that includes Lance Reddick (The Wire, John Wick), Danielle Nicolet (The Flash), Carly Craig (American Housewife), Danny Woodburn (Seinfeld), and Christoph Sanders (Last Man Standing).

Faith Based is the second film from Masciale and Barnett, whose first feature was horror-comedy Fear, Inc., starring Abigail Breslin.

As producers, their credits include Anderson Falls (starring Gary Cole and Shawn Ashmore), Painkillers (Madeline Zima, Mischa Barton) and Loitering With Intent (Sam Rockwell, Marisa Tomei). The duo is also developing television projects.

Lone Suspect is producing the film with Giles Daoust (The Death of Stalin, The Man Who Killed Hitler and Then Bigfoot) for Title Media, Tanner Thomason, and Tim Kerigan. Catherine Dumonceaux, Lance Reddick, and Matthew Emerson are executive producing.



