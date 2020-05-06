Jason Alexander Says He Was Offered Bribe to Leak 'Seinfeld' Series Finale Secrets

The actor reunited with Julia Louis-Dreyfus to share memories from the show to raise money for health care workers on the pandemic front lines.

Jason Alexander and Julia Louis-Dreyfus were both shocked what a big deal the Seinfeld series finale was, saying the obsession during production with what would happen blew their minds.

The former co-stars reunited on Tuesday to share memories from the show to raise money for Direct Relief, an organization that helps health care workers on the front lines of the novel coronavirus pandemic.

Louis-Dreyfus said she could not believe walls and barricades had to be erected around the Studio City set to keep photographers with telephoto lenses from getting production shots. "And I remember thinking at that time, 'Seriously? Who gives a shit?'" she said.

Alexander agreed and noted that he was asked whether he might take a bribe to reveal some finale information.

"My own publicist — I don't know if this came for you too — my publicist was asking me if I was willing to leak out some secrets for money. And I went, 'They'll kill us!'" he said.

Louis-Dreyfus said she hoped the publicist was fired, to which Alexander joked, "No, I gave him a raise."

Watch the full chat below.