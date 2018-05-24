Jason Bateman Responds to 'Arrested Development' N.Y. Times Interview Backlash: "I Was Wrong Here"

3:55 AM PDT 5/24/2018 by Alex Ritman

Getty Images
Jason Bateman

The actor says he's "incredibly embarrassed" and deeply sorry to have underestimated the feelings of co-star Jessica Walter.

Jason Bateman has responded to growing criticism following an interview with the cast of Arrested Development in The New York Times.

Prompted by an interview with Jeffrey Tambor in The Hollywood Reporter, the conversation turned to allegations against Tambor, who a visibly-distressed Jessica Walter admitted had harassed her "verbally."

But Bateman has come under fire for appearing to minimize and justify Tambor's past behavior in front of his crying co-star, saying that it was common to work with "difficult" people and that he had "zero complaints."

"It’s a weird thing, and it is a breeding ground for atypical behaviour and certain people have certain processes," he added.

In a series of tweets sent Thursday, the actor apologized for his actions, saying that he was "deeply sorry" to have "completely underestimated" the feelings of Walter, and that he was "incredibly embarrassed."

comments powered by Disqus