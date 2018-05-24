Jason Bateman Responds to 'Arrested Development' NYT Interview Backlash: "I Was Wrong Here"

The actor says he's "incredible embarrassed" and deeply sorry to have underestimated the feelings of co-star Jessica Walter.

Jason Bateman has responded to growing criticism following an interview with the cast of Arrested Development in The New York Times.

Prompted by an interview in The Hollywood Reporter, the conversation turned to allegations against Jeffrey Tambor, who a visibly-distressed Jessica Walter admitted had harassed her "verbally."

But Bateman has come under fire for appearing to minimize and justify Tambor's past behavior in front of his crying co-star, saying that it was common to work with "difficult" people and that he had "zero complaints."

"It’s a weird thing, and it is a breeding ground for atypical behaviour and certain people have certain processes," he added.

In a series of tweets sent Thursday, the actor apologized for his actions, saying that he was "deeply sorry" to have "completely underestimated" the feelings of Walter, and that he was "incredibly embarrassed."

Based on listening to the NYT interview and hearing people’s thoughts online, I realize that I was wrong here.

I sound like I’m condoning yelling at work. I do not.

It sounds like I’m excusing Jeffery. I do not.

It sounds like I’m insensitive to Jessica. I am not.

In fact, I’m- — Jason Bateman (@batemanjason) May 24, 2018

- horrified that I wasn’t more aware of how this incident affected her.

I was so eager to let Jeffrey know that he was supported in his attempt to learn, grow and apologize that I completely underestimated the feelings of the victim, another person I deeply love - and she was.. — Jason Bateman (@batemanjason) May 24, 2018

... sitting right there!

I’m incredibly embarrassed and deeply sorry to have done that to Jessica. This is a big learning moment for me.

I shouldn’t have tried so hard to mansplain, or fix a fight, or make everything okay.

I should’ve focused more on what the most important... — Jason Bateman (@batemanjason) May 24, 2018