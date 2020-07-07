Jason Bateman, Will Arnett and Sean Hayes to Launch Interview Podcast

‘Smartless’ will feature guests including Will Ferrell, Neil DeGrasse Tyson, Julia Louis-Dreyfus and Awkwafina.

Longtime friends Jason Bateman, Will Arnett and Sean Hayes are launching a podcast.

Smartless is an interview show with a twist. On each episode, one of the hosts will reveal his mystery guest to the other two hosts, provoking an off-the-cuff conversation. Guests will include Will Ferrell, Neil DeGrasse Tyson, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Seth Rogen, Awkwafina, Dax Shepard and more.

“The three of us have been friends for a long time and have always been trying to find a way to work together,” Hayes said in a statement. “Jason and I were casually talking about podcasts and how fun it would be to do one and we wanted to include a third person so we went through my Rolodex and wouldn’t you know, Arnett was first.”

He added, “We are united not only by our shared professions but our innate curiosity. And, during this stay at home crisis, we thought, why not ask a bunch of smart and talented people questions about the world instead of constantly bothering our spouses. We really just wanted to create an atmosphere where we can be authentically us in our humor and thirst for understanding and invite the audience to laugh and learn along with us.”

Hayes recently co-wrote and starred in the film Lazy Susan and reprised his role as Jack in NBC's Will & Grace revival, which came to an end in April. Bateman stars in and executive produces Netflix's Ozark and also appeared in and directed episodes of HBO's The Outsider. Arnett is the host of Lego Masters on Fox and recently starred in BBC comedy The First Team.

Smartless will premiere Monday, July 20 and will be available on all major podcast platforms.