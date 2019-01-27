Jason Bateman Dedicates SAG Award to Fellow Actors: "You're Just One Job Away"

Bateman earned his first SAG win after receiving eight nominations over the years.

Jason Bateman won the SAG Award for outstanding performance by a male actor in a drama series for his role on Netflix's Ozark on Sunday night.

"This is...reassuring," Bateman said while accepting the award. "Truly, though, I'm glad I won tonight. I was lucky enough to start coming to this show a few years ago, but there were a lot of years where I wasn't. And I'm sure that there are a lot of us in this room could say the same thing, and I know there's a lot of our fellow union members that are not here or are not working as frequently as they might want to. And that was certainly the case for me for a long time."

Bateman added that many actors are just "a job away."

"For me, it was Arrested Development, and I'm very, very grateful to that show," he said. "So I just want to say to the people that are at home and not working as frequently as they want, you're just one job away. You're plenty talented. Hang in there."

The actor beat out Sterling K. Brown on This Is Us, Joseph Fiennes on The Handmaid's Tale, John Krasinski on Tom Clancy's Jack Ryan and Bob Odenkirk on Better Caul Saul.

The 2019 SAG Awards were simulcast live on TNT and TBS from the Shrine Exposition Center in Los Angeles, with Megan Mullally serving as the show's second-ever host.