Jason Biggs and Shannon Elizabeth Are Down for an 'American Pie' Reboot

"It is the most fun I have ever had working on anything," says the 'Jay and Silent Bob Reboot' actor.

Jason Biggs and Shannon Elizabeth are both ready for some more pie.

The pair reunited on the red carpet Monday night in Hollywood for a screening of Jay and Silent Bob Reboot.

Biggs and Elizabeth appear in the latest film from Kevin Smith, again playing their characters from 2001's Jay and Silent Bob Strike Back.

The two, of course, became household names 20 years ago when they starred in the iconic, raunchy comedy American Pie.

Both actors told The Hollywood Reporter a reboot of the film is greatly intriguing.

"I am always down," Biggs told THR. "You will never hear from me any reluctance, but I haven't heard anything for a little while."

Biggs played the awkward, girl-crazy Jim Levenstein and Elizabeth play Nadia, an exchange student, with whom many of the high school boys were infatuated.

"It is the most fun I have ever had working on anything," Biggs said. "I love that cast, and I love that role. A lot of things have to come together for it to happen, but fingers crossed it will."

Elizabeth explained why an American Pie reboot was a good pitch.

"Look, I think reboots are great because you can get a new generation, a young cast, that is doing the film, but you make it modern and it works for this day and age," Elizabeth said. "So, I never think that is a bad thing."

American Pie spawned a number of sequels, with American Reunion being the last in 2012, and a number of direct-to-video projects.