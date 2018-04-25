Jason Blum Says Spike Lee's 'BlacKkKlansman' Shows What "Bozos the KKK Are"

Blum is among the producers of the director's next film, which will have its world premiere at the upcoming Cannes Film Festival.

Producer Jason Blum and actor John David Washington shared exclusive footage of Spike Lee's BlacKkKlansman with theater owners at CinemaCon on Wednesday, with Blum saying that the film is dotted with humor designed to show what "bozos" members of the KKK are.

The Focus Features movie, opening in theaters on Aug. 10, is based on the real-life story of Ron Stallworth, the first black police officer in Colorado Springs, Colo., who went undercover in 1978 to infiltrate the Ku Klux Klan. BlacKkKlansman makes its world premiere in competition next month at the Cannes Film Festival.

The officer, played by Washington in the film, and his partner (Adam Driver) are able to penetrate the Klan at the highest levels and stop a takeover of the city. During his undercover work, Stallworth also managed to sabotage several cross burnings and other activities of the notorious hate group.

Washington shared the stage with Blum during a luncheon hosted by Focus, Universal's specialty label.

Blum — whose production company Blumhouse is known best for its horror fare — said there are "very serious underpinnings" to Lee's film. "But we are definitely shining a light on how stupid and idiotic" the KKK is, he added.

Jordan Peele's Monkeypaw is among those producing BlacKkKlansman alongside Blumhouse, QC Entertainment, Lee and Shaun Redick.

BlacKkKlansman's release in theaters will be timed to the one-year anniversary of the protests in Charlottesville, Virginia.