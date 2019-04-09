Jason Blum, Three More Named to Sundance Institute Board (Exclusive)

The megaproducer, Ebs Burnough, Lynette Wallworth and Lisa-Michele Church are the new trustees.

Sundance Institute has added four new members – Jason Blum, Ebs Burnough, Lynette Wallworth and Lisa-Michele Church – to its board of trustees, The Hollywood Reporter has exclusively learned.

"Jason, Ebs, Lynette and Lisa-Michele each have their own incredible wealth of knowledge of the current cultural landscape, and visionary perspectives on how to shape the work we do," board chair Pat Mitchell said in a statement. "We are so grateful to welcome their unique perspectives to the table. We are thrilled that they will join our board as we constantly evolve our organization's mission to support emerging artists around the world and connect audiences to their work."

Blum produced Sundance festival highlights Whiplash (2014), The Jinx and How to Dance in Ohio (2015) and Get Out (2017) and has served on its Directors Advisory Group. He has three Oscar nominations (Whiplash, Get Out,BlacKkKlansman), two Emmy Awards (HBO's The Normal Heart and The Jinx) and two Peabodys (The Jinx and How to Dance in Ohio). Despite making his name producing micro-budget hits, Blumhouse Productions films (which also include Us, Glass, Split, Halloween, The Purge, Insidious and Paranormal Activity) have grossed nearly $4 billion worldwide. Blumhouse's television credits include USA's The Purge series adaptation, HBO's Sharp Objects, Hulu horror anthology Into the Dark and Showtime's upcoming Roger Ailes limited series The Loudest Voice. Blum continues to serve on the board of the Public Theater in New York and on Vassar College's board of trustees.

Burnough founded and serves as president of marketing, communications and event production firm Ebs Burnough Solutions International, which works with multinational clients in sectors including media and entertainment, technology, nonprofit, fashion and government. He was previously director of communications for Aerin Lauder's lifestyle brand Aerin, and before that served as deputy White House social secretary during the Obama administration, producing such events as state dinners, the G-20 summit and PBS' Broadway at the White House special. His political experience includes serving as a senior advisor to Michelle Obama during the 2008 presidential campaign and working in senior-level positions on legislative and election campaigns for New York governor Andrew Cuomo, Maryland governor Martin O'Malley, the Service Employees International Union and U.S. Representative Jerry Nadler.

In 2015 Wallworth became the first artist named to Sundance Institute New Frontier's virtual reality residency. The Australian artist and filmmaker's work has regularly been featured during the festival at New Frontier, including 2009's Evolution of Fearlessness, 2016's Emmy-winning virtual reality narrative Collisions (which went on to be shown at Davos) and XR work Awavena, which received grants from the institute's Stories of Change Content Fund as well as the Robert Rauschenberg Foundation. A frequent advisor at the institute's Labs, her many accolades include the Skoll Stories of Change/Sundance Institute Impact Fellowship, the Arts Council England International Fellowship and a UNESCO City of Film Award. Wallworth continues to serve as a cultural leader at the World Economic Forum and a member of its Global Future Council on Virtual and Augmented Reality.

Church is a Salt Lake City-based attorney who joins the board of trustees as a non-voting appointee of the Robert Redford family. Her three-decade career in private practice and public service includes serving in the cabinet of two Utah governors, and her social justice causes include mental illness advocacy and substance abuse prevention. She has worked for gender inclusion in judgeships as both president of Women Lawyers of Utah as well as Gov. Michael Leavitt's appointee to the judicial nominating commission. Church has served as chair of the Family Counseling Center as well as the boards of Dixie State University and the Utah Higher Education Assistance Authority.

These four join current board members Redford (president and founder), Mitchell, Jeanne Donovan Fisher (vice chair), Geoffrey K. Sands (vice chair), Sean Bailey, Ritesh Batra, Kenneth Cole, Ryan Coogler, Pascal Desroches, Fred Dust, Philipp Engelhorn, Caterina Fake, Robert J. Frankenberg, Donna Gruneich, Cindy Harrell Horn, Charles D. King, Lisa Kron, Lyn Davis Lear, Gigi Pritzker, Alejandro Ramirez Magana, Amy Redford, Nadine Schiff-Rosen, Jim Swartz and Jacki Zehner.