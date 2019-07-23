Stylist Jason Bolden to Star in 'Styling Hollywood' Reality Show on Netflix

The stylist to Ryan Coogler, Taraji P. Henson and more will join husband Adair Curtis on the series, debuting Aug. 30.

Stylist Jason Bolden is stepping into the spotlight with the new reality show Styling Hollywood on Netflix.

He will appear with husband Adair Curtis, an interior designer, on the show about their marriage and running their lifestyle company JSN Studio. The first season drops Aug. 30 on Netflix, the streamer announced Tuesday.

Bolden works with clients Yara Shahidi, Ryan Coogler, Taraji P. Henson, Alicia Keys, Ava DuVernay, Serena Williams, Storm Reid and Vanessa Hudgens, among others, and was listed on The Hollywood Reporter's Top 25 Most Powerful Stylists in Hollywood in 2019. His first paid client was Gabrielle Union, and he later appeared in an episode of her show Being Mary Jane in 2015 as himself.

Bolden has explained some of the challenges to his job, including last-minute phone calls that a client is attending an event (he only had two days to find a gown for Henson to wear to the Oscars) and working with designers on size inclusivity. "Ava is not the normal size we are maybe used to seeing. She wears The Row to Prada, and it's all custom," he previously told THR.

The reality series comes on the heels of Netflix's hit Queer Eye reboot, which follows the Fab Five giving out fashion and lifestyle makeovers (it was renewed for a fourth and fifth season in June). The show's style guru Tan France recently finished filming season one of his Next in Fashion show with designer Alexa Chung, while Karlie Kloss, Christian Siriano and Brandon Maxwell joined Bravo's rebooted Project Runway, demonstrating a continued interest in reality fashion series.

Styling Hollywood is produced by Kingdom Reign Entertainment and ITV America. Angela Rae Berg, of Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles and Then and Now With Andy Cohen, will serve as showrunner and executive producer. Carlos King, David George and Jordana Hochman are also credited as executive producers.