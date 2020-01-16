Jason Derulo Exits CAA for UTA (Exclusive)

The multi-platinum singer also known as Rum Tum Tugger will release EP '2Sides (Side 2)' early this year.

Jason Derulo has left CAA for UTA, The Hollywood Reporter has exclusively learned.

The multi-platinum R&B singer-songwriter and dancer recently made his movie debut in Cats, playing the tomcat Rum Tum Tugger opposite the likes of Taylor Swift and Judi Dench. In his review, The Hollywood Reporter critic David Rooney wrote that Derulo "makes the most of his sexy, athletic appearance."

Derulo made a big splash with his music debut just over a decade ago, when "Whatcha Say" reached No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 in 2009. His other multi-platinum hits include "Talk Dirty" (featuring 2 Chainz), "Wiggle" (featuring Snoop Dogg), "Want to Want Me" and "Swalla" (featuring Nicki Minaj and Ty Dolla $ign). In all, he has sold more than 190 million records worldwide and racked up more than 18 billion streams and six billion views on YouTube.

Last November he released the EP 2Sides (Side 1) via Beluga Heights Records and Warner Records, with Side 2 expected later this month.

Other work that the South Florida, first-generation Haitian American has done includes serving as a guest judge on seasons 12 and 13 of Fox's So You Think You Can Dance and as Coca-Cola's 2018 FIFA World Cup brand ambassador with his song "Colors."

Derulo continues to be managed by Frank Harris at 23 Management.