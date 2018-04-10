Jason Katims Taps Fullscreen's Jeni Mulein to Head Production Company

She replaces Michelle Lee, who departed Katims' True Jack for Apple.

Jason Katims' production company has hired a new head of television.

Fullscreen's Jeni Mulein has been tapped to run development for Katims' Universal Television-based True Jack Productions. Mulein replaces Michelle Lee, who exited the company in December for a development job at Apple.

"I’m so excited to work with and collaborate with Jeni who has amazing creative instincts and a wonderful facility for all aspects of making television, from development through production," Katims said Tuesday in a statement.

Mulein most recently was vp scripted at Fullscreen, the digital media joint venture of AT&T and Chernin Group. In that post, she worked with new and established creators to develop scripted ideas for the company. Before joining Fullscreen, Mulein was vp limited and event series at Fox, where she worked on Wayward Pines, 24: Live Another Day and Gracepoint and developed People v. O.J. Simpson before Ryan Murphy boarded the show as it moved to FX.

Mulein, a Los Angeles native, started her career in features, working for Neal Moritz's Original Film.

Mulein joins True Jack as the company recently launched NBC's high school musical drama Rise. Katims' credits include Friday Night Lights, Parenthood and About a Boy.