Jason Mitchell's MTV Movie & TV Awards Nomination Revoked After Misconduct Allegations

The move comes after Netflix and Showtime removed him from projects and the 'Straight Outta Compton' actor's manager and agent dropped him.

Jason Mitchell's MTV Movie & TV Award nomination is the latest casualty of the actor's alleged misconduct on the sets of a TV show and film.

On Wednesday MTV confirmed that it had revoked Mitchell's nomination for "best performance in a show" for his role as Brandon Johnson in the Showtime series The Chi.

“In light of recent developments, we have removed Jason Mitchell as a nominee," an MTV spokesperson said.

Mitchell was dropped from The Chi and the Netflix film Desperados on account of misconduct issues on both sets, as The Hollywood Reporter reported in March. A source with knowledge of his on-set behavior on The Chi said that Mitchell had made actresses uncomfortable on-set. Tiffany Boone, who plays his girlfriend on the series, felt so ill at ease that she asked producers to be released from the series, while Mitchell stayed on.

Mitchell was replaced from the Netflix comedy Desperados, filming in Mexico, after "producers learned “specific information which was investigated immediately and thoroughly and dealt with as quickly as possible," according to a source. Sources also said Mitchell had made actresses on the production feel uncomfortable. His manager and agent dropped the actor after Netflix's action.

On Tuesday, THR reported that, second-season The Chi showrunner Ayanna Floyd also filed a complaint with HR about Mitchell's conduct. Still, Mitchell was still slated for season three despite The Chi creator Lena Waithe's activism around making women feel safe on-set. "When I took the helm in season two, it was Lena who informed me of the issues between Jason Mitchell and Tiffany Boone from season one, and that Tiffany was thinking of leaving the show because of it,” Floyd said in a statement to THR. “As a result of this information, I discussed Tiffany’s claims with the studio’s HR department and set up HR presentations for the writers, cast and crew. Ultimately, everyone was well aware of Jason’s behavior and his multiple HR cases, including Lena, the creator and an executive producer of the show, who is very involved at the studio and network level.”

In his Movie & TV Award category, Mitchell was set to face off against an all-female roster including The Handmaid's Tale's Elisabeth Moss, Game of Thrones' Emilia Clarke, Jane the Virgin's Gina Rodriguez and The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina's Kiernan Shipka.