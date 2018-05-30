Jason Patric to Star in Immigrant Drama 'Bonded' (Exclusive)

The 'Yellow Birds' star joins the pic from writer-director Mohit Ramchandani and 'Y Tu Mama Tambien' exec producer Jorge Vergara.

Jason Patric is set to star in the immigrant drama Bonded from writer-director Mohit Ramchandani and executive produced by Jorge Vergara (Y Tu Mama Tambien, Cronicas).

The film follows a young Mexican teenager who is enslaved, beaten and forced to work in the squalor of a sweatshop with other illegal immigrants after being brought to the U.S. as part of a premier soccer camp. Patric (Sleepers, The Lost Boys) will play Officer Stevens, a police officer weathered by his own adversity and self-loathing and who doesn’t always play by the rules.

Bonded is based on true events around Los Angeles sweatshops. Lucas Akoskin and Luke Daniels are producing.

Patric also stars in writer-director Omar Naim’s upcoming supernatural thriller Becoming, and he appeared as a legal officer for the U.S. Army opposite Alden Ehrenreich, Tye Sheridan, Jennifer Aniston and Toni Collette in Alexandre Moors’ Iraq War drama The Yellow Birds, which premiered in January at Sundance.

Patric's other indie film credits include Burning at Both Ends, Expired, Your Friends & Neighbors, In the Valley of Elah and After Dark My Sweet.

He is repped by APA, Atlas Artist and Bloom Hergott.