'Mulan' Actor Jason Scott Lee Signs With Buchwald (Exclusive)

Mulan's Jason Scott Lee has signed with Buchwald, The Hollywood Reporter has exclusively learned.

The actor will play vengeful warrior leader Bori Khan, an antagonist, in the much-anticipated film set to premiere March 27, 2020. He's no stranger to Disney live-action adaptations, having starred as Mowgli in Buena Vista Pictures' 1994 movie The Jungle Book. His big break came the year before, when he earned praise portraying the legendary title character in Universal's 1993 biopic Dragon: The Bruce Lee Story.

Lee's other credits include Netflix's Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon: Sword of Destiny, Balls of Fury, Only the Brave, Nomad: The Warrior, Seventh Son and Dance of the Dragon. In television, he has recurred on CBS' Hawaii Five-0.

He continues to be represented by manager Beth Holden-Garland at Authentic and by attorney Geoff Oblath at Jackoway Austen.