Jason Statham Exits CAA for WME (Exclusive)

Jason Statham -- one of the most bankable action stars working in film -- has exited CAA and is moving across town to WME for representation in all areas.

The move comes on the heels of Universal debuting footage of its upcoming Statham and Dwayne Johnson collaboration Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw at CinemaCon (Johnson also is a WME client). Universal will release the Fast & Furious spinoff on Aug. 2.

The move is a coup for WME given that the British actor boasts more than $5 billion in worldwide box-office and has numerous franchises under his belt including The Expendables, He also starred in last year's surprise shark hit, The Meg, which earned more than $530 million worldwide. Before Hobbs & Shaw, he starred in Universal’s The Fate of the Furious, whose worldwide haul was more than $1.2 billion.

Statham continues to be managed by Steve Chasman at Current Entertainment and attorneys Jacob Bloom and Patrick Knapp.