Javier Bardem and Penelope Cruz Turned Their Oscars Into Bedside Lamps

Javier Bardem revealed that he and wife Penelope Cruz have gotten creative with their Oscars and turned the awards into lamps when he visited Conan on Tuesday.

Bardem won an Oscar for his supporting role in the 2007 film No Country for Old Men, while Cruz won hers in 2009 for her supporting role in Vicky Cristina Barcelona.

The actor said that they turned the awards into lamps that sit on a night table near their bed. "We have some light bulbs," he said. "And we switch them on and we read with them and we read a lot of books because that's the only way for us to remind us how good we are because the Oscars are always on."

The actor added that when the couple has guests over, they are invited into the bedroom to admire the awards. "We would all read books together," he joked.

Bardem also reflected on the recent Oscars ceremony. During the awards show, the camera showed him rocking out to Queen and Adam Lambert's opening performance.

"I was very surprised about that opening," he said. "And to have the chance to have Queen right in front of me, I was amazed by that."

He said that his reaction to the performance was spontaneous. "I don't have the heart to bump my head, but I tried," he said as he re-created the dance moves in his chair. The actor added that he couldn't make a horn gesture with right hand because he broke his pinky years ago.

