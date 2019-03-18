Jax Media Taps John Hodges to Launch Film Unit

The A24 founding partner will oversee film projects for the producer of 'Broad City' and 'Inside Amy Schumer.'

Jax Media, the producer of such TV comedy hits as Broad City and Inside Amy Schumer, has tapped John Hodges to head up a new film division.

Hodges, a founding partner of A24, the indie studio behind Moonlight and Lady Bird, will become head of film for the TV production powerhouse. In the new role, Hodges will oversee and grow all of Jax Media’s film projects as it expands beyond scripted and non-scripted TV and stand-up comedy specials.

"John’s experience and taste is evident in the films he has developed and produced over the years. His relationship with talent and creators is exceptional and we look forward to having him make Jax his new home," Jax Media partners Tony Hernandez, Lilly Burns, John Skidmore and Brooke Posch said Monday in a joint statement.

Founded in 2011, Jax Media has collected over 25 Emmy nominations and nearly 20 Critics' Choice nominations. The company’s roster of shows includes Full Frontal With Samantha Bee (TBS), The Rundown With Robin Thede (BET), Younger (TV Land), Broad City (Comedy Central), Inside Amy Schumer (Comedy Central), Search Party (TBS), Difficult People (Hulu), Odd Mom Out (Bravo), Nobodies (Paramount Network), The Jim Gaffigan Show (TV Land), Loosely Exactly Nicole (Facebook) and the Chris Rock film Top Five (Paramount).

In addition, Jax has also produced several comedy specials featuring comedians such as Rock, Schumer and Mike Birbiglia.

Upcoming series include Natasha Lyonne’s show Russian Doll for Netflix and The Other Two for Comedy Central.

"I’m thrilled to be joining the team at Jax. Theirs is a potent brand that I’ve admired for a long time, and their reputation as innovative partners to talent is second to none," Hodges said in his own statement.