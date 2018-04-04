Jay Duplass: "I Have an Appreciation for Strong Women" | In Studio

In Jay Duplass’ new film Outside In, he plays an ex-con who struggles to reintegrate back into society after spending 20 years behind bars and forms a bond with his former high-school teacher, played by Edie Falco. He sat down with The Hollywood Reporter In Studio to discuss his first starring role in a feature film, which director Lynn Shelton, who co-wrote the script with Duplass, selected him for specifically.

“I think it’s rare for anyone that a really accomplished, amazing director calls you up and says, ‘I want to make a movie around you and I want it to be this,’” he said. “I was very touched and honored and excited to do it.”

Getting to share the screen with actress Edie Falco was a highlight for Duplass, who explained to THR how he discovered the similarities between the two actors on set.

“I was very surprised that she works really similarly to the way that I like to most, which is I don’t like to rehearse, I don’t like to talk about things a lot beforehand. I like to just do a first take, see how it goes, and Lynn [Shelton] works that way too,” he said. “It was a really simpatico, positive, fun, exploratory relationship.”

Being a fan of Falco prior, he added, “I think she’s just an amazing actress and it was a little overwhelming at times.”

During Duplass' time as an actor, he’s had the opportunity to work alongside accomplished actresses, including Gaby Hoffman, Jenny Slate, Kathryn Hahn and Judith Light. “In my short acting career, I’ve been in incredible relationships with incredible women.”

He continued, “I have an appreciation for strong women. My wife is a social worker and a feminist, and it feels natural to me to have these relationships with these powerhouse women that I have had.”