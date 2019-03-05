Jay Roach's Roger Ailes Movie Lands December 2019 Release Date

The as-yet-untitled film stars Charlize Theron, Nicole Kidman and Margot Robbie opposite John Lithgow, who will play the late Fox News mogul.

Jay Roach's star-studded Roger Ailes movie will open nationwide on Dec. 20, Lionsgate announced Tuesday.

Lionsgate picked up the hot-button project, produced by Bron Studios, from Megan Ellison's Annapurna Pictures.

The as-yet-untitled film, scripted by Charles Randolph (The Big Short), will center on Ailes, the infamous political operative and founder of Fox News who was accused of sexually harassing many women at the network.

John Lithgow will star as the late Ailes, while Malcolm McDowell will portray Rupert Murdoch.

Charlize Theron and Nicole Kidman will play Fox News stars Megyn Kelly and Gretchen Carlson, respectively. Margot Robbie will portray an associate producer.

Alice Eve, Allison Janney, Mark Duplass and Kate McKinnon also star in the movie, which is set to bow in the heart of awards season.