Jay Rodriguez, Former Vice President at NBC, Dies at 92

He also was a restaurant manager and president of the Greater Los Angeles Press Club.

Jay Rodriguez, a former vice president of corporate information West Coast for NBC, died Wednesday of congestive heart failure in Palm Desert, California. He was 92.

A native of La Verne, California, Rodriguez graduated from Mt. San Antonio Community College, then worked for 13 years in the advertising department at the Pomona Progress Bulletin.

After leaving the newspaper in 1963, he was part-owner and manager of three Inland Empire dining establishments, including the Royal Tahitian in Ontario, which hosted live performances from the likes of Ray Charles, Martha & the Vandellas, Louis Armstrong, Ella Fitzgerald, James Brown, The Righteous Brothers, Richard Pryor, Dick Gregory and Sonny & Cher.

Rodriguez joined KNBC's Community Relations Department in 1969, eventually becoming manager of press & community relations for the Los Angeles station. He was promoted to his vp post in 1979, responsible for corporate and media relations and communications with industry, government and special interest groups.

He worked to recruit minorities for the broadcast industry and served as president of the Mexican American Opportunity Foundation and chairman of the National Latino Communications Center.

Rodriguez also was president of the Greater Los Angeles Press Club, chairman of the Greater Los Angeles Red Cross and a member of the National Board of Governors of the American Red Cross.

After retiring from NBC, he was president of the Hafif Family Foundation, producing local concerts that earned money for more than 150 nonprofit groups in the Pomona Valley. He also headed the Muriel Pollia Foundation, which raises money for creative groups and individuals.

Survivors include his wife, Marolyn, five children, nine grandchildren and five great-grandchildren. Donations in his memory can be made to the American Red Cross.