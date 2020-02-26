Jay Sebring Documentary Lands at Shout! Studios (Exclusive)

'Jay Sebring....Cutting to the Truth' chronicles the 1960s rise of the celebrity Hollywood hairstylist before he became one of the Charles Manson cult's grisly murder victims.

Shout! Studios has nabbed the North American rights to Jay Sebring....Cutting to the Truth — a documentary feature from director Anthony DiMaria, 1010 Films and Halation — about the 1960s Hollywood trendsetter Jay Sebring.

Sebring is mostly remembered as a faceless victim of the grisly Charles Manson cult murders of Roman Polanski's pregnant wife, Sharon Tate, and three others at the director's Benedict Canyon residence in August 1969. But the film by DiMaria, Sebring's nephew, chronicles the late haircutter's rise as a Hollywood celebrity who styled the hair of Frank Sinatra, Steve McQueen, Paul Newman, Marlon Brando, The Rat Pack and Elvis Presley, among other stars.

Jay Sebring....Cutting to the Truth, co-produced by Noor Ahmed and executive produced by Chad Layne and Voss Boreta, will screen at film festivals this spring before a commercial release on streaming, digital and other major platforms later in 2020.

"This is an intimate, fascinating portrait of a man whose legacy is so much more than how he died. It’s how he lived that is the main subject here, and his profound contribution to an entire industry, as well as to the style of the 1960s, is expertly — and finally — celebrated,” Jordan Fields, vp acquisitions at Shout! Studios said in a statement.

Sebring was played by Emile Hirsch in Quentin Tarantino’s Once Upon a Time in Hollywood. DiMaria's documentary has interviews collected over 12 years with Dennis Hopper, Nancy Sinatra, Tarantino, Quincy Jones, Debra Tate, Manson prosecutor Stephen Kay and Vic Damone.

The distribution deal was unveiled by Shout! Factory’s founders and CEOs, Bob Emmer and Garson Foos, DiMaria and Fields, who negotiated the pact with Ahmed on behalf of the filmmakers.