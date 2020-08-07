Jay Shetty Signs With WME

The motivational content creator hosts podcast 'On Purpose.'

Content creator and podcast host Jay Shetty has signed with WME.

Shetty, who was previously repped by CAA, has built a large audience for his motivational content. The former monk has 27 million followers on Facebook, more than 3 million subscribers on YouTube and 6.5 million followers on Instagram.

He's the author of forthcoming book, Think Like a Monk, which will be released on Sept. 8. His podcast, On Purpose, is among the top 10 health and fitness shows on the Apple Podcasts chart.

Shetty continues to be represented by Don Passman and Danny Passman at Gang Tyre Ramer & Brown and IDPR.