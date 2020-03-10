Jay Tilin, Head of Production at Goldcrest Post, Dies at 62

He worked on series including 'Marco Polo,' 'Treme,' 'True Detective' and 'Hap and Leonard.'

Jay Tilin, a postproduction veteran and head of production at New York-based Goldcrest Post since 2017, died Feb. 12 on Long Island of complications from ALS, a company spokeswoman said. He was 62.

Tilin worked as an editor, visual effects artist and executive for 40 years. His notable credits including the series Marco Polo for Netflix and Treme and True Detective for HBO.

"Jay was in integral part of New York's postproduction community and one of the top conform artists in the world," Goldcrest Post managing director Domenic Rom said in a statement. "He was beloved by our staff and clients as an admired colleague and valued friend."

Goldcrest operates as a one-stop creative boutique for feature and TV episodic filmmakers.

A native New Yorker, Tilin earned a degree in broadcasting from SUNY Oswego. He began his career in 1980 as an editor with Devlin Productions and spent many years at The Tape House, Technicolor, Riot and Deluxe, all in New York.

He was an early adopter of many now-standard postproduction technologies, from the advent of HD video in the 1990s through more recent implementations of 4K and HDR finishing, the company noted.

Tilin also worked on HBO's Boardwalk Empire, Sundance TV's Hap and Leonard, the PBS documentary The National Parks and the 2009 Merchant Ivory feature The City of Your Final Destination. He contributed to numerous commercials and broadcast promos as well.

Survivors include his wife, Betsy; children Kelsey and Sam; mother Sonya; and sister Felice. Goldcrest will host a memorial event at 6:30 p.m. on Thursday at its 799 Washington St. facility in Manhattan.