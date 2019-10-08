Jay Williams Inks Multiyear Extension With ESPN/ABC

In addition to his ongoing NBA coverage roles, he will co-host ESPN's morning show 'Get Up.'

Jay Williams is cementing his place in the starting lineup of ESPN/ABC's NBA coverage.

The sportscaster has inked a multiyear extension with ESPN/ABC and will co-host NBA Countdown, The Jump and also the morning show Get Up. He also will continue to host ESPN+'s Kevin Durant-produced series The Boardroom while developing his own original television projects.

Williams has been with ESPN since 2003, following a motorcycle accident that ended his playing career after his rookie season with the Chicago Bulls. Before that, he was regarded as one of the greatest college basketball players of all time and was named national player of the year for two straight years in 2001 and 2002. His collegiate highlights include winning the 2001 NCAA Championship as the starting point guard at Duke University and leading the Blue Devils to a thrilling comeback against Maryland in the instant-classic "Miracle Minute."