Jay-Z to Host Listening Party For Prince's Posthumous 'Originals' Album

Prince's estate is gearing up to release a posthumous album featuring a range of 14 previously unreleased tracks, due on June 7. Originals will exclusively be available on Tidal, and the streaming service is hosting a listening party open to subscribers and hosted by Jay-Z in Los Angeles on June 6.

Each song on the project was carefully selected by Hov along with Troy Carter of The Prince Estate, most of which were recorded during the '80s, and include original versions of records Prince penned for others. Album release parties are expected to take place around the globe, with fans celebrating Originals in Spain, Poland, and Brazil.

"Prince led the way, for artistic freedom, for ownership. He’s one of the bravest people I can think of in the industry. He trusted us, not just me, but Tidal, to continue his fight," Jay-Z said in a statement. "Trying to help further that legacy through his music is both an honor we couldn’t pass up as an organization dedicated to empowering artists. This gives his true fans that peak behind the curtain."

Prior to his passing, Prince was very supportive of Jay's initiative, lending Phase One and Phase Two of HITNRUN exclusively to Tidal. "After one meeting, it was obvious that Jay Z and the team he has assembled at TIDAL recognize and applaud the effort that real musicians put in 2 their craft 2 achieve the very best they can at this pivotal time in the music industry," the Purple Rain artist said in 2015. "Secondly, Tidal have honored Us with a non-restrictive arrangement that once again allows Us to continue making art in the fashion We've grown accustomed 2, and We're Extremely grateful 4 their generous support."

Originals will be widely available to the rest of the world on June 21. LP and vinyl records will also release on July 19.

