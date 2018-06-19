Jay-Z Named Creative Consultant for Puma Basketball (Report)

This comes just days after The Carters released their album 'Everything is Love.'

On top of Puma’s announcement on Monday that the company is getting involved in basketball again, global director of brand and marketing Adam Petrick also revealed that Jay-Z will be joining as a creative consultant.

"We've been working with Roc Nation for quite some time. They've been great partners to us for several years. We've done many different deals with many different ambassadors,” Petrick told Complex magazine.

It was previously reported that the rapper was named president of basketball operations, but Petrick later clarified to Complex that his “official designation is creative consultant.” Another representative confirmed that he will not play a role in selecting players for the Puma basketball division, which was also reported.

In his new role, Jay-Z will help in directing the art, design, as well as the overall concept of the Puma basketball brand.

"We're making a serious statement about the entry of the category, that we want to be a performance brand, but then also very culturally focused. It's clear that we're looking at basketball through the lens of culture, and thinking about the fashion of basketball, the music of basketball, all the aspects of culture around basketball as much as the on court presence that we will have," Petrick said.

The announcement comes just days after Jay-Z and Beyonce released their joint album Everything is Love under their spousal name The Carters.

Jay Z formerly owned a small stake in the Brooklyn Nets NBA team, and has for the past 5 years presided over his boutique sports agency business Roc Nation Sports.

This story first appeared on Billboard.com.