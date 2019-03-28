NAACP Image Awards: Jay-Z to Receive President's Award

Previous recipients of the honor include Jesse Jackson, Lauryn Hill, Soledad O’Brien, Colin Powell, Condoleezza Rice and Muhammad Ali.

The NAACP announced on Thursday that Jay-Z will receive the President's Award during the 50th NAACP Image Awards.

The award is presented in recognition of a special achievement and distinguished acts of public service. Previous recipients include Jesse Jackson, Lauryn Hill, Soledad O’Brien, Colin Powell, Condoleezza Rice and Muhammad Ali.

NAACP President Derrick Johnson will present the award to the rapper, whose real name is Shawn Carter, during the NAACP Image Awards on Saturday, March 30.

"The President’s Award is an honor we carefully bestow upon an individual, maintaining its significance and commitment to recognizing excellence in service that directly affects our community," Johnson said in a statement. "Shawn Carter has been committed to shedding light on the issues that plague the black community including systematic racism and unjust treatment under the law, utilizing his global platform to create everlasting change. There is no better time than now, as we celebrate our 50th year, to honor him with this award."

Aside from his successful career as a hip-hop artist, Jay-Z uses his platform for social good through his Shawn Carter Foundation and The Reform Alliance. He played an instrumental role in bringing the docuseries Rest in Power: The Trayvon Martin Story to life, as well as the miniseries Time: The Kalief Bowder Story and the animated documentary short The War on Drugs is an Epic Fail.

Other honorees at the show will include Congresswoman Maxine Waters, who will receive the NAACP Chairman's Award, and radio legend Tom Joyner, who will be honored with the Vanguard Award.

The 50th NAACP Image Awards will take place at the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles. Anthony Anderson will host the ceremony, which will air live on TV One at 9 pm ET.