Jay-Z's Catalog Returns to Spotify on His 50th Birthday

In April 2017, the rapper pulled most of his discography from the service without explaining why.

It’s Jay-Z's 50th birthday, and Hov is handing out the presents.

To mark his big day, the hip-hop megastar’s catalog returns to Spotify, ending a years-long stalemate.

In April 2017, Jay-Z pulled most of his discography from the service without explaining why. One theory cast out at the time was that the streaming service’s freemium tier paid less than subscriber-only services — which may have been what spurred him to establish his own music streaming service with Tidal two years earlier.

Or, maybe, it was his way to seduce fans to sign up to Tidal ahead of the release of 4:44 — or a combination of both.

Now, 4:44 is available to stream on Spotify, as is Watch the Throne, The Black Album, American Gangster and more.

Spotify shared news of the breakthrough with a social media post, though Jay-Z's team has yet to make an announcement.

This article was originally published by Billboard.