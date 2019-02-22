Jean Cinader, Broadway 'Dream Girl' Comedy Star, Dies at 96

She was married to the late Robert A. Cinader, the 'Adam-12,' 'Emergency!' and 'Quincy' TV series producer.

Jean Aubuchon Cinader, star of the 1940s Broadway comedy Dream Girl, has died. She was 96.

Cinader died on Feb. 5 in Los Angeles of natural causes, a representative for the family told The Hollywood Reporter on Friday.

She was also married for 31 years to Robert Cinader, the producer of the popular Adam-12, Emergency! and Quincy TV series, until his death in 1982.

Born on Aug. 9, 1922 in St. Louis, Missouri to Cliff and Lucille Aubuchon, Cinader trained as an actress in New York City. Besides appearing in over 100 TV commercials, Cinader co-starred beginning in Dec. 1945 in the original Broadway production of the Elmer Rice comedy Dream Girl, not to be confused with the popular musical Dreamgirls.

The Coronet Theatre production ran for 348 performances on Broadway, or around one year, before a touring production followed.

Cinader was a long-time resident of Los Angeles and a supporter of animal welfare and environmental protection causes.