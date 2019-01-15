Jean-Claude Van Damme's 'We Die Young' to Open Mammoth Film Festival

The California festival also booked world bows for movies by Joe Penna, Brad T. Gottfred and Bethany Brooke Anderson.

The Jean-Claude Van Damme-starring crime drama We Die Young is set to open the Mammoth Film Festival, organizers said Tuesday.

The Universal Soldier star will attend the second edition of the California festival, set for a Feb. 7-11 run, to tout the world premiere for director Lior Geller's debut feature. David Castaneda and Elijah Rodriguez also star in We Die Young, in which Van Damme plays a military veteran who rescues young boys caught up in the crime barrio of Washington, D.C., ruled by a drug lord.

Other world premieres booked into the Mammoth Festival include the Airplane Mode comedy, which stars Logan Paul and is directed by Dylan Trussell; Bethany Brooke Anderson's Burning Kentucky, starring Emilie Dhir and John-Piper Ferguson; and Brad T. Gottfred's Confessional, toplined by Annalisa Cochrane and Jake Short.

Also headed to Mammoth is Joe Penna’s survival thriller Arctic, which stars Mads Mikkelsen and Maria Thelma Smaradottir; Natty Zavitz's Acquainted, starring Giacomo Gianniotti and Laysla De Oliveira; and The Amityville Murders, from director Daniel Farrands.