Jean Reno Joins Anjelica Huston in WWII Drama 'Waiting for Anya'

Goldfinch Studios is producing the film about a young shepherd who smuggles Jewish children over the border into Spain.

Jean Reno is joining Stranger Things star Noah Schnapp and Anjelica Huston in the World War II drama Waiting for Anya, now shooting in France.

The French actor boards the adaptation of the book by War Horse author Michael Morpurgo, for Goldfinch Studios, the U.K. mini-conglomerate. Waiting for Anya follows a young shepherd who smuggles Jewish children over the border into Spain during the second World War.

Ben Cookson (Almost Married) is directing from a screenplay by Morpurgo and Toby Torlesse. The latest casting sees Frederick Schmidt, Josephine De La Baume and Sadie Frost join an ensemble cast that already included Thomas Kretschmann, Elsa Zylbertsein and Tomas Lemarquis.

Reno rose to international acclaim in 1994 in Luc Besson’s The Professional, starring as the titular hitman who mentors a young orphan, played by Natalie Portman. His subsequent Hollywood credits include Mission: Impossible, Godzilla, Ronin and The Da Vinci Code, as well as Couples Retreat and Steve Martin’s two Pink Panther movies, where he showed off his comedic flair.

Reno most recently appeared in Armenian genocide drama The Promise, starring Oscar Isaac, Christian Bale and Charlotte Le Bon. Alan Latham is producing Waiting for Anya for Goldfinch Studios with Phin Glynn for Bad Penny Productions and Daz Spencer-Lovesey co-producing.

Executive producers are Kirsty Bell, Victor Glynn and Geoffrey Iles. 13 Films is handling global sales for Waiting for Anya, which was launched to international buyers at Berlin.

Reno is repped by Gateway Management Company.