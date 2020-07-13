Jean Smart to Star in 'Miss Macy' Drama for Amblin Partners

Director Tate Taylor and Amblin are teaming for the feature about Trisha Mitchell Coburn, a small town girl from Alabama who was plucked from obscurity after attending charm school.

Emmy-winning Jean Smart, fresh off of HBO's Watchmen, is set to star in Miss Macy, a feature from director Tate Taylor and Amblin Partners.

The movie is based on the true story of Trisha Mitchell Coburn, a small town girl from Alabama who attended the Miss Macy charm school before being launched as a successful model. The indie, with a screenplay by Beth Henley, will portray Smart as the titular Miss Macy, an eccentric woman who sees something in the young Trisha and sets her on a path to success.

Smart, a three-time Emmy winner, will also serve as executive producer on Miss Macy, while Taylor (The Girl on the Train, The Help) is attached to direct and produce the feature. Smart's TV credits include Fargo, Harry’s Law, 24 and The District.

On the movie front, she has starred in Garden State, Guinevere, The Kid, Youth in Revolt, Sweet Home Alabama and A Simple Favor. Smart will also appear the upcoming film Superintelligence with Melissa McCarthy, and in the limited series Mare of Easttown, alongside Kate Winslet.

Producing alongside Taylor is Denise Di Novi. Mitchell Coburn, John Norris and Angeliki Giannakopoulos will executive produce.

