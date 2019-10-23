Jeanie Pyun Named Deputy Editorial Director of The Hollywood Reporter; Degen Pener Re-joins to Run Style Coverage

Pyun, a veteran editor, has been with THR since 2013, and Pener returns after four years as a freelance writer.

The Hollywood Reporter has promoted one veteran editor and brought another back to the publication after four years away.

Jeanie Pyun has been named Deputy Editorial Director, the outlet’s No. 2 editor, overseeing print and digital content including enterprise features, power lists, events coverage and Awards Season special issues. She previously was Deputy Editor.

In addition, Degen Pener has rejoined THR as Deputy Editor, overseeing fashion and lifestyle coverage, as well as philanthropy, real estate and the Hollywood business community. Pener previously was Culture Editor at THR and played a key role in the relaunch of the brand in 2010 as a weekly glossy magazine, digital destination and A-list events purveyor. He left THR in 2015 to become a freelance writer for several publications, including THR. Pener previously was editor in chief of Angeleno magazine and has worked at a number of lifestyle publications.

Pyun is a media veteran, starting at Vanity Fair and working at such Conde Nast publications as Details and Mademoiselle. She co-launched InStyle Home, was editor of Organic Style, and contributed to Vogue, NYT Book Review, Salon, NY Post and Interview magazine. She joined THR in 2013 and has overseen such tentpole franchises as the annual Oscars issue and Women in Entertainment issue, in between running Style coverage and editing features.

“Jeanie and Degen represent the absolute best of The Hollywood Reporter: Smart, savvy and deeply connected to the entertainment community,” said THR Editorial Director Matthew Belloni, to whom both will report. “I’m thrilled to be able to welcome them into new roles as we build on the success of the brand.”