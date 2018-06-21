Jeanine Pepler, Publicist For 'Sex and the City' Author, Dies at 50

She was best friends with Candace Bushnell and launched her own boutique agency in 2005.

Jeanine Pepler, publicist to Sex and the City author Candace Bushnell and novelist Jay McInerney, has died, a friend confirmed to The Hollywood Reporter. She was reportedly 50 years old.

Pepler reportedly died of suicide at her home in Sag Harbor, Long Island.

She was born in Cape Town, South Africa, where she earned an honors degree in English from Cape Town University. She moved to New York in 1996 and began a career in publicity. Pepler also represented ex-Cosmo editor Kate White on a book.

Bushnell was Pepler's best friend, in addition to being one of her primary clients. She dated McInerney for a time. The author proposed to her, but she declined, though they remained close friends and she continued to represent him.

In 2004, Pepler was diagnosed with and had surgery for thyroid cancer.

Pepler moved to Sig Harbor a few years ago, where she ran her own boutique agency, AKA Life, launched in 2005.