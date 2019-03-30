Jeanine Pirro Returns to Fox News After Suspension

Though she did not address her absence, guest Rudy Giuliani congratulated Pirro for being a "crusader for justice."

Judge Jeanine Pirro is back on Fox News after serving a suspension for making islamophobic comments about Muslim congresswoman Ilhan Omar earlier this month.

Her show, Justice w/ Judge Jeanine, aired for the first time on Saturday night since March 9, when she questioned whether Omar's practice of wearing a hijab is antithetical to the U.S. Constitution. The show was precluded on Saturday, March 16, and Saturday, March 23.

Though she didn't personally address her absence, guest Rudy Giuliani did not shy away from congratulating Pirro for her return. "It's an honor to be with you again," he was quick to tell her. "You know what I think of you and your entire career. You're a crusader for justice."

Guiliani also reiterated that he's glad Pirro is back on-air because she encompasses the "common sense" needed in this country. "At this time that our country is in trouble, we need your common sense voice. We need you." Pirro simply smiled and replied "thank you" without saying anything else further.

Pirro was suspended for her comments, but the network never announced nor acknowledged the disciplinary action. "We strongly condemn Jeanine Pirro’s comments about Rep. Ilhan Omar," Fox News said in a rare statement of disapproval on the night of March 10.

President Donald Trump, who has been friends with Pirro for decades, said in an interview on Wednesday night, "I hope she's back soon," to which host Sean Hannity replied that she will be back the following weekend.

Former Fox News host Bill O'Reilly said he was "surprised" by Pirro's suspension during an interview on One America News Network this week. "I know Jeanine, and I know she was hurt by it," he said.