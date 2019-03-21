Jeanine Pirro's Fox News Show Won't Air for Second Week

The network's lineup says that her show, 'Justice w/ Judge Jeanine,' will be pre-empted again after her still-unannounced suspension.

Judge Jeanine Pirro's Saturday night Fox News show will not appear as scheduled for a second straight week, according to the network's online programming calendar.

Instead of Justice w/ Judge Jeanine, Fox News will air Scandalous: The Trial of William Kennedy Smith at 9 p.m. on the East Coast, the same show that aired on Saturday, March 16.

Pirro, as first reported by CNN and confirmed by The Hollywood Reporter, has been suspended for suggesting on her March 9 show that Muslim congresswoman Ilhan Omar does not adhere to the U.S. Constitution because she wears a hijab.

Fox News has not confirmed Pirro's suspension. When asked last weekend about the pre-emption, a network spokesperson said, "We are not commenting on internal scheduling matters."

A network spokesperson did not respond when asked on Thursday about Saturday's planned pre-emption.

Pirro, normally a prolific social media user, has not tweeted since March 10 and has not appeared on Instagram since posting her opening monologue on March 9.

According to The Washington Post, President Donald Trump spoke with Pirro before tweeting on Sunday, March 17, that Fox News should "Bring back @JudgeJeanine Pirro" and "fight hard for @JudgeJeanine."

The president's strong backing of Pirro has put Fox News in somewhat of a bind, considering the outsized influence that the president has over the network's millions of viewers.

Pirro, a former Westchester County district attorney, has long been close friends with the president and the Trump family and appeared onstage at one of his midterm campaign rallies in November, drawing the ire of her employer.