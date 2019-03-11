Jed Allan, Star on 'Days of Our Lives' and 'Santa Barbara,' Dies at 84

He also hosted 'Celebrity Bowling,' took care of Lassie and was Ian Ziering's father on 'Beverly Hills, 90210.'

Jed Allan, who had long-running stints as a star on the NBC soap operas Days of Our Lives and Santa Barbara, died Saturday, one of his sons reported. He was 84.

On Beverly Hills, 90210, Allan played Rush Sanders, the father of Ian Ziering's Steve Sanders character. Earlier, he looked after Lassie as Forest Ranger Scott Turner for three seasons in 1968-70 when the CBS show about the collie shifted from life on a family farm.

In 1971, Allan guest-starred on an episode of The Mary Tyler Moore Show as an articulate anchorman who steps in for the insecure Ted Baxter (Ted Knight), who is forced to go on vacation and afraid he's going to lose his job at WJM.

Allan portrayed Don Craig, an attorney, politician and a PR executive at Chandler Corp., on Days of Our Lives from 1971 until 1985. In one memorable storyline, his character was involved with Deidre Hall's Marlena Evans in a romantic relationship that her twin sister, Samantha (Hall’s real-life twin, Andrea Hall), tried to undermine.

After he was written off the show (fans were not happy), Allan landed on Santa Barbara in 1986 as patriarch and wealthy businessman C.C. Capwell — he was the fifth actor to be cast in the role — and remained with the daytime serial until its 1993 demise.

"I essentially had carte blanche as to how to play C.C.," he wrote in his 2004 memoir, Please, Spell the Name Right. "It was the greatest joy up to that point in my career. It was the greatest part you could have on a soap. I could add layer upon layer upon layer to make C.C. Capwell what I wanted him to be."

On Instagram, Santa Barbara actor A Martinez called Allan "a pro's pro in every sense and an inspired artist in the moments when the red lights came on — he was fearless, and his work moved millions."

Allan worked on other soap operas including Love of Life, The Secret Storm and General Hospital.

A native New Yorker, Allan appeared on Broadway in the original productions of Oliver! and Barefoot in the Park in the 1960s, then appeared with Rock Hudson in Ice Station Zebra (1968).

He hosted the syndicated game show Celebrity Bowling, filmed at KTTV studios in Los Angeles, from 1971-78.