Jeff and MacKenzie Bezos Divvy Up Amazon Stake After Divorce

Amazon founder Jeff Bezos and his ex-wife MacKenzie Bezos have completed their divorce and are divvying up their stake in Amazon, leaving both with a piece of the online shopping giant worth billions.

In government filings late Wednesday, Amazon disclosed that Jeff Bezos' stake in the company was cut to about 12 percent, from 16 percent after completing his divorce and selling nearly $2 billion worth of stock.

His current stake is worth nearly $110 billion. He remains the company's largest shareholder.

Amazon.com Inc. did not immediately respond to a request for comment.