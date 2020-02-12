Jeff Bezos Buys Warner Estate From David Geffen for Record $165M (Report)

The reported sum of $165 million would eclipse the $150 million that Lachlan Murdoch in December for the Bel Air estate known as Chartwell for the largest sale in L.A. County history.

Amazon founder and chief executive Jeff Bezos has landed one of the most storied estates in all of Los Angeles — the Warner Estate in Beverly Hills — which he purchased from David Geffen for $165 million, according to a report in The Wall Street Journal.

The reported sum of $165 million would eclipse the $150 million that Lachlan Murdoch in December for the Bel Air estate known as Chartwell for the largest sale in L.A. County history. One real estate source told THR that the figure could even be higher than $165 million.

The nine-acre Warner Estate in Benedict Canyon on Angelo Drive was originally built and designed in the 1930’s for Jack Warner, the late former president of Warner Bros. Geffen bought the property in 1990 for $47.5 million, which was a record at the time and for the past decade was periodically at the center luxury real estate rumor mill that we was eyeing a sale.

The property includes gardens, a tennis court, a pool, a golf course. The main colonial style was at one point 13,612 square feet, although it may have since expanded. No brokers were involved in the deal.

The Journal also reported that Bezos bought a plot of land from the estate of Microsoft co-founder Paul Allen for $90 million.