Washington Post Debuts Super Bowl Ad Narrated by Tom Hanks: "Democracy Dies in Darkness"

The newspaper's owner, Amazon founder and CEO Jeff Bezos, tweeted after the ad aired that he is "grateful for the journalists" at the paper and around the world.

The Washington Post debuted its Super Bowl commercial, narrated by Tom Hanks, during Sunday's game between the New England Patriots and the Los Angeles Rams.

The commercial showed scenes from major news events in history, from World War II through to the present day. According to the Post, Hanks' narration "described the role of journalists as eyewitnesses and gatherers of facts," as well as explored "the profession's larger importance to society."

Late journalist Marie Colvin, who was the subject of the recent film A Private War, was shown in the commercial along with Austin Tice, a reporter believed to be missing in Syria, and Jamal Khashoggi, who was killed in Istanbul in 2018. These journalists were affiliated with the Post and recognized for their determination and commitment to their work, despite all odds. The commercial serves to highlight the importance of their role and the dangers that journalists face in the field.

Amazon founder and CEO Jeff Bezos

Grateful for the journalists at the @washingtonpost and around the world who do the work, no matter the risk or dangers they face.#democracydiesindarkness #SuperBowlAd https://t.co/faO74lvSs5 pic.twitter.com/37PLrNLJe0 — Jeff Bezos (@JeffBezos) February 4, 2019

At the end of the spot, the slogan "Democracy Dies in Darkness" appeared alongside the Post logo. The newspaper is owned by Bezos, who has become a frequent target of President Donald Trump.

