Jeff Bridges Returns as The Dude in Stella Super Bowl Ad

Sarah Jessica Parker also reprises Carrie Bradshaw for the 'Sex in the City' and 'Big Lebowski'-inspired spot.

The Dude abides once more.

Jeff Bridges reprised his role as his beloved character, The Dude, from The Big Lebowski in a commercial for Stella Artois that dropped Monday and will air during the Super Bowl.

Bridges got Lebowski fans all in a tizzy last week when he tweeted a picture of himself as the cult film hero.

The Dude isn't alone in the Super Bowl commercial. Sarah Jessica Parker is also in the spot, reprising her Sex in the City role of Carrie Bradshaw.

The premise of the commercial is that rather than order their classic drinks (his, a White Russian and her's, a Cosmopolitan) the characters instead order a Stella, creating chaos among the wait staff and onlookers.

“Good choice,” Bradshaw tells The Dude about his beverage.

"Changing can do a little good," he replies.

The Super Bowl kicks off Sunday at 3:30 p.m.