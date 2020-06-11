Jeff Daniels to Narrate Audiobook of Jim Carrey's New Novel, 'Memoirs and Misinformation'

The actors and longtime friends starred in the 1994 comedy 'Dumb & Dumber.'

Dumb & Dumber co-stars and friends Jim Carrey and Jeff Daniels are teaming up for new project.

Daniels is set to narrate the audiobook of Carrey's new novel, Memoirs and Misinformation (Knopf), it was announced Thursday. Carrey wrote the book in collaboration with novelist Dana Vachon.

In Memoirs and Misinformation, Carrey presents a semi-autobiographical novel described as "a deconstruction of persona." Throughout the book, Carrey and Vachon narrate a story about acting, Hollywood, agents, celebrity, privilege, friendship, romance, addiction to relevance, fear of personal erasure and "a cataclysmic ending of the world — apocalypses within and without."

Of recording the audiobook, Daniels said, "First off, I had no idea Jim knew so many big words, but he did write it with someone else so maybe that’s where they came from. Whatever I was expecting, this wasn’t it. What a wild ride. Some of it’s true, some of it might have been, some of it can’t possibly be and yet all of it reads like Jim had grabbed me by the hand and said, 'Let’s jump.' Which is what working with him was like. Say a prayer, flap your arms and hope we fly. "

He added, "He's always been a walking, talking creative adventure and Memoirs and Misinformation is no different. In Hollywood speak, it's Alice in Wonderland meets Hunter S. Thompson. Only it’s not. Because it’s Jim."

Carrey announced the news of Daniels serving as narrator of his audiobook on Twitter Thursday.

Couldn’t be more delighted that my friend @Jeff_Daniels found the time to narrate my novel ‘Memoirs and Misinformation.’ Get it July 7th. Click the pic for a listen! https://t.co/w3aNeKJOKi pic.twitter.com/qUyf8YROTp — Jim Carrey (@JimCarrey) June 11, 2020

Carrey and Daniels have been friends for decades and starred together in the 1994 comedy Dumb & Dumber.

Carrey's book was originally set to be published on May 5 but was pushed two months. The audiobook will be published by Penguin Random House Audio along with the Knopf hardcover and ebook on July 7.