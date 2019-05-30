Jeff Glor Staying With CBS News As Weekend Morning Show Co-Host

Glor, who is trading the 'CBS Evening News' for 'CBS This Morning: Saturday,' will also be a special correspondent.

Jeff Glor has elected to stay at CBS News after losing his perch as anchor of the CBS Evening News.

Glor, who joined the network back in 2007, will become a special correspondent and will co-host CBS This Morning: Saturday, replacing Anthony Mason, who has joined the cast of CBS This Morning with Gayle King and Tony Dokoupil.

Glor, who took over for Scott Pelley as anchor of the evening news show in late 2017, signed off on May 10. He'll be replaced this summer by Norah O'Donnell, who is transitioning from her role as co-host of the network's morning show.

Glor has reported for and anchored on many of the network's flagship broadcasts, and has experience on weekends, having served as anchor the weekend editions of the CBS Evening News on Saturday from 2009 to 2010 and Sunday from 2012 to 2016.

When he starts his new role on June 22, Glor will be joined on Saturday morning by Dana Jacobson and Michelle Miller, who were made permanent co-hosts last year.

Glor is said to be close with CBS This Morning: Saturday executive producer Brian Applegate, whom he will be re-uniting with.

"I’m looking forward to working closely with Brian again,” Glor said in the announcement. “The Saturday broadcast is a gem. Brian and his team have established a destination program for news, culture and music. I can’t wait to work with Michelle Miller and Dana Jacobson. I’m also honored to follow in Anthony Mason’s footsteps, who is a writer, host, and colleague I’ve learned from for a long time.”

CBS News president Susan Zirinsky, who has made her mark on the news division since taking over from David Rhodes, said: “Jeff brings a humanity to his reporting and will be a perfect fit on SATMO, as it is fondly called around the CBS Broadcast Center. Jeff and Brian ... have an extraordinary history together and have known each other for more than two decades. I am thrilled they can build on their creative partnership with Dana, Michelle and the entire team.”

In addition to his co-hosting role, "Glor will begin a new, ongoing series for all CBS News broadcasts and platforms under the banner 'Who We Are,' which will feature inspiring stories across the country similar to his reporting on Gold Star families and peopleacross America defying the odds," the network said.

Glor's future at the network has been an open question in recent weeks. Page Six reported on May 10 that Glor was offered a new position at CBS News but was "weighing whether or not to take it."